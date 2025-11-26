© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JRPA - JFK to 9/11: Everything Is A Rich Mans Trick (Skip Into: 1:50)
This EPIC movie asks the HARD QUESTIONS we all ask, while offering the hard-hitting answers we all crave! Dominated and ruled by the Super-Rich and All Powerful Elite, our world has been fabricated from the ground up to be something that it is NOT! Forget all the lies you've been told your entire life - and bask in the Truth that is The Great Awakening.