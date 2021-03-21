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The Jericho & Mt Zion Railway
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1 view • March 21, 2021
The Jericho & Mt Zion Railway. This tourist-type railroad includes freight operations running 3' narrow gauge equipment on 45 mm gauge track in a present-day scheme. Six steam engines and one diesel provide the motive power. The line has over 500' of Aristocraft code 332 brass track and most turnouts are hand-laid on wood crossties with sliding bolt switch stands (squirrel-proof!). Train control is the CVP AirWire 900 wireless system with digital sound and lithium-ion battery power. There is no track power for DC operation. Train operations include three-color light order boards, a timetable, and clearance orders issued by a train dispatcher. Music from the Blueridge Mountain Bluegrass Band.
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