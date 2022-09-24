Canada Is Expected To Drop Vaccine Requirement at Border at the End of September

https://gnews.org/post/p1ov798c2
09/20/2022 US media WLOX: People familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada, dropping the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada at the end of September
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.