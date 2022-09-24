Canada Is Expected To Drop Vaccine Requirement at Border at the End of September

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ov798c2
09/20/2022 US media WLOX: People familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada, dropping the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada at the end of September