SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 02SEP22 - Rita Panahi: 'Dangerous': Biden Delivers Most 'Divisive, Hate-Filled and Fallacious' Speech

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US President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on the American soul was the most “divisive, hate-filled and fallacious” speech, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.

Ms Panahi said the President’s “hate speech” delivered at Independence Hall in Philadelphia today perfectly “matched the dystopian aesthetic”.



“Far from unifying the country, the President is keen to paint half of America as filled with extremists who want to destroy democracy,” she said.



“And of course, no Biden speech is complete without the leader of the free world looking a little dazed and confused.



“But I want to say, I prefer the incomprehensible gibberish we often get from Joe Biden compared to the dangerous, divisive diatribe we got today."

