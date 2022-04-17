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Predictions of Fast Food industry collapsing because of food shortages - Think about it - it will be easy to run out of meat, chicken, fresh veges, No more Chipolte burritos -That would suck Part B
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80 views • April 17, 2022
Basically if there is no food, then there is no food. The thumbnail pic was taken by Yours Truly at the La Reserva Eco Nature Park 15 minutes from our house. You can walk there. If you like to walk. And it is free .
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