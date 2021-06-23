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ALA Rally Speech "The First Amendment"
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20 views • June 23, 2021
This was my first speech at a political rally. It was put on by Alabama Liberty Action on October 10, 2020. Amazingly, a group came and stayed through hurricane rains to hear the speakers and to stand up against the Coronavirus tyranny by Alabama's Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Director Scott Harris.
deanodleforgovernor.com
Music: Apex by Kevin Graham
Artist
License owner - Dean Odle
License Number - 305404
deanodleforgovernor.com
Music: Apex by Kevin Graham
Artist
License owner - Dean Odle
License Number - 305404
Keywords
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