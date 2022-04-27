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Ukrainian anti-infantry Mines, which 'Ukraine says they Don't Have and Cannot be in Ukraine'. 042622
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191 views • April 27, 2022
The following was translated from Russian to English:
And again, Ukrainian anti-personnel mines, "which Ukraine does not have and cannot have."
VSU has cleared the fields around the Great Novoselki with various anti-personnel mines. MON, PMN and OZM-72 - the topics themselves, which he "disposed of" years ago.
This is a lie. Here is only a small part of such mines, which they have not yet managed to hostage, and which have not yet brought out the Russian sappers.
Once again, Ukraine deceived the international community when it claimed that it had destroyed its stockpile of such mines. Kyiv ratified accession to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in 2005. For 4 years, Ukraine had to destroy almost all of its stocks of anti-personnel mines.
And again, Ukrainian anti-personnel mines, "which Ukraine does not have and cannot have."
VSU has cleared the fields around the Great Novoselki with various anti-personnel mines. MON, PMN and OZM-72 - the topics themselves, which he "disposed of" years ago.
This is a lie. Here is only a small part of such mines, which they have not yet managed to hostage, and which have not yet brought out the Russian sappers.
Once again, Ukraine deceived the international community when it claimed that it had destroyed its stockpile of such mines. Kyiv ratified accession to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in 2005. For 4 years, Ukraine had to destroy almost all of its stocks of anti-personnel mines.
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