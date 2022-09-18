MODERNA VAXX POISON KILLS NURSE THAT TRUSTS SCIENCE

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Lukia DeWitt Beverly
47 Years old, USA
First Dose: December 29, 2020
Second Dose: January 26, 2021
Died: May 14, 2021
Brand: Moderna
Lukia DeWitt Beverly was a 47 year old pediatric nurse practitioner, was working on her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, co-owner of an independent internal medicine-pediatric practice where she splits her time between clinical and administrative duties. She served as the co-chair of the Immunization Special Interest Group with the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, Shot@ Life Champion co-leader for Virginia and supported the work of various National, state and community organizations. According to her twitter, she took her first dose of the Moderna shot on December 29, 2020 and a second on January 26, 2021. She leaves behind her husband and two daughters.
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