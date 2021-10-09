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LA SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA WON'T ENFORCE A "VACCINE" MANDATE
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180 views • October 09, 2021
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"I don't want to be in a position to lose 5, 10% of my workforce overnight on a vaccine mandate."

Los Angeles Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce Vaccine Mandate For His Department
This is an interesting situation, because the elected Sheriff is the highest constitutional officer in Los Angeles County. While city/county administrators can attempt to make life miserable for LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the dynamic of enforcement is another kettle of fish entirely. According to CBS local, "In early August, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified an executive order requiring all county employees, regardless of department, to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, with exemptions only for medical and religious purposes." Additionally, a county mandate went into effect midnight Thursday, requiring proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to enter bars, clubs, breweries, and attend events such as concerts, sporting events and theme parks. Proof of full vaccination will take effect Nov. 4, with enforcement mechanisms still not determined. LA Sheriff Villanueva said, in a Facebook live post on Thursday, he will not enforce the mandate for his department with roughly 18,000 employees.
by Sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/08/los-angeles-sheriff-says-he-will-not-enforce-vaccine-mandate-for-his-department

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