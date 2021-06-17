White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0973 - Catherine Genovese - Video about book on case

Catherine was stopped at a red light while driving home from her job as a bartender, when she was spotted by Moseley, who was parked nearby. He closely followed her as she drove home and waited until she was walking towards her apartment, before exiting his vehicle nearby and approaching her with a hunting knife. Catherine ran, but Moseley soon caught up to her and stabbed her twice in the back, causing her to scream. Noticing that people could see him, and a neighbor shouting at him, scared him away for a few minutes, which he used to park in a different location and change hats to hide his face. Meanwhile, Catherine attempted to enter her apartment building, but collapsed right outside, where Moseley found her and attacked her again. He stabbed her multiple times, before raping her as she bled to death, then stealing $49 and fleeing the scene.



Moseley broke into the Kralik’s home in the pre-dawn hours of July 20,1963. He walked past Joseph and Maria’s room and entered Barbara’s room. He stabbed her before raping her, then fled the scene.



Annie Mae was shot 6 times on February 29,1964, then raped, before being set on fire.