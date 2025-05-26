© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF says it struck 200+ targets in Gaza over the past 48 hours, hitting Hamas weapons depots, tunnels, sniper posts, and top Hamas militants.
Adding:
🚨AT LEAST 40 DEAD AFTER ISRAELI STRIKES ON GAZA: HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
🟠Israel’s military has carried out a series of strikes in Gaza, killing 40 people, including 25 in an attack on a school shelter in the al-Daraj neighborhood.
🟠The strike sparked a large fire at the school, where charred bodies were found during firefighting efforts.
🟠Palestinian media report one dead and several wounded after Israel shelled a tent in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp (central Gaza).
🟠Israeli forces also destroyed residential buildings in Beit Lahia (north), Shuja’iya and At-Tuffah neighborhoods (eastern Gaza City), and Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis (south), per Palestinian sources.
🟠Arab media, citing medical sources, say around 50 people died in the recent Israeli strikes, mostly as a result of the school attack.
🟠The IDF reports three rockets were fired from southern Gaza towards Israeli settlements.