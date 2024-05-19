Create New Account
CDC REVEALS HOSPITALS COUNTED HEART ATTACKS ₪ AS COVID-19 DEATHS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 17 hours ago

And 3 years later.. there still remains no request, no committee, no public forum, no investigation, no nada.. in regards to government oversight of the CoHoax events.


Asking the criminals to investigate themselves and worse, prosecute themselves, without fear from peasants, is our failing.


#Anarchy


#COVIDIOCRACY


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x-biB_JrcU


Thumbnail: https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2020/10/fact-check-cdc-does-not-reveal-hospitals-counted-heart-attacks-as-covid-19-deaths.html


Odysee thumbnail: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/27/health/coronavirus-cardiac-heart-attacks.html?referringSource=articleShare

cdcheart attackscovidiocracymulti pronged attackmisdiagnoses

