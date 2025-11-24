BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WAVwatch Restores Sleep, Energy, and Mental Clarity Via Sound Therapy - Linda Bamber-Olson
25 views • 1 day ago

Linda Bamber-Olson is the CEO of WAVwatch, a special frequency-emitting watch that uses natural, acoustical frequencies to help correct imbalances throughout the body. As a natural healthcare professional, she has helped thousands of women navigate their breast health journey, but after praying for God to show her how to help even more people dealing with a wide range of health ailments, she was inspired to create the WAVwatch. This easily wearable, water-resistant device emits a variety of specific sound frequencies to treat symptoms like pain, low energy, confusion, brain fog, anxiety as well as gallstones, Parkinson’s, parasites and even lyme disease. The WAVwatch addresses 150 health categories and can be used by both adults and children. It’s a non-toxic, non-EMF way to recalibrate the body by using God’s most plentiful gift: sound frequencies.



TAKEAWAYS


WAVwatch frequencies are scientifically designed to restore your energy and vitality by improving circulation and focus


Every cell has about 70 receptors, and when these cells hear a vibration, it passes to the next cell


Healthy frequencies can defend the body against cancer, soothe the mind before sleeping, and reverse chronic illnesses


Save $100 on your WAVwatch purchases at www.WAVwatch.com using the code word TINA at checkout



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3LA1IIP

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

FirstWAV: https://wavwatch.com/pages/frequency-finder#alphabetical

Dr. Carrie Madej interview: https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/player/63336/768039

Life in the Womb video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7kaw40pPYw


🔗 CONNECT WITH WAVWATCH

Website: http://wavwatch.com/tina

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wavwatch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewavwatch/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@wavwatch

Webinar: https://wavwatch.com/pages/webinar

Blog: Wavwatch.com/blog


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#CounterCultureMom #TinaGriffin #TheCounterCultureMomShow #LindaBamberOlson #inflammation #anti-inflammatory #healthyeating #guthealth #health #wellness #healthy #fitness #radiationtherapy #radonc #radiotherapy #radiationoncology #wavwatch #gallstones #parkinsons #parasites #lymedisease #brainfog #confusion #anxiety #lowenergy #emf #frequencies #soundfrequencies

