WAVwatch Restores Sleep, Energy, and Mental Clarity Via Sound Therapy - Linda Bamber-Olson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Linda Bamber-Olson is the CEO of WAVwatch, a special frequency-emitting watch that uses natural, acoustical frequencies to help correct imbalances throughout the body. As a natural healthcare professional, she has helped thousands of women navigate their breast health journey, but after praying for God to show her how to help even more people dealing with a wide range of health ailments, she was inspired to create the WAVwatch. This easily wearable, water-resistant device emits a variety of specific sound frequencies to treat symptoms like pain, low energy, confusion, brain fog, anxiety as well as gallstones, Parkinson’s, parasites and even lyme disease. The WAVwatch addresses 150 health categories and can be used by both adults and children. It’s a non-toxic, non-EMF way to recalibrate the body by using God’s most plentiful gift: sound frequencies.
TAKEAWAYS
WAVwatch frequencies are scientifically designed to restore your energy and vitality by improving circulation and focus
Every cell has about 70 receptors, and when these cells hear a vibration, it passes to the next cell
Healthy frequencies can defend the body against cancer, soothe the mind before sleeping, and reverse chronic illnesses
Save $100 on your WAVwatch purchases at www.WAVwatch.com using the code word TINA at checkout
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3LA1IIP
WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
FirstWAV: https://wavwatch.com/pages/frequency-finder#alphabetical
Dr. Carrie Madej interview: https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/player/63336/768039
Life in the Womb video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7kaw40pPYw
🔗 CONNECT WITH WAVWATCH
Website: http://wavwatch.com/tina
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wavwatch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewavwatch/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@wavwatch
Webinar: https://wavwatch.com/pages/webinar
Blog: Wavwatch.com/blog
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#CounterCultureMom #TinaGriffin #TheCounterCultureMomShow #LindaBamberOlson #inflammation #anti-inflammatory #healthyeating #guthealth #health #wellness #healthy #fitness #radiationtherapy #radonc #radiotherapy #radiationoncology #wavwatch #gallstones #parkinsons #parasites #lymedisease #brainfog #confusion #anxiety #lowenergy #emf #frequencies #soundfrequencies