WAVwatch Restores Sleep, Energy, and Mental Clarity Via Sound Therapy - Linda Bamber-Olson

Linda Bamber-Olson is the CEO of WAVwatch, a special frequency-emitting watch that uses natural, acoustical frequencies to help correct imbalances throughout the body. As a natural healthcare professional, she has helped thousands of women navigate their breast health journey, but after praying for God to show her how to help even more people dealing with a wide range of health ailments, she was inspired to create the WAVwatch. This easily wearable, water-resistant device emits a variety of specific sound frequencies to treat symptoms like pain, low energy, confusion, brain fog, anxiety as well as gallstones, Parkinson’s, parasites and even lyme disease. The WAVwatch addresses 150 health categories and can be used by both adults and children. It’s a non-toxic, non-EMF way to recalibrate the body by using God’s most plentiful gift: sound frequencies.









TAKEAWAYS





WAVwatch frequencies are scientifically designed to restore your energy and vitality by improving circulation and focus





Every cell has about 70 receptors, and when these cells hear a vibration, it passes to the next cell





Healthy frequencies can defend the body against cancer, soothe the mind before sleeping, and reverse chronic illnesses





