Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” Passes Senate, Heads to House Vote | What’s Next?
Trump’s signature “Big Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate and is now headed to the House for a decisive vote. The bill includes major tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and economic reforms. Democrats warn of increased deficits, while Republicans celebrate a win. Watch this quick update on what’s at stake and what comes next. Subscribe for ongoing political news and analysis!
