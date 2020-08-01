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Five Battles We Cannot Afford to Lose. Dr Vernon Coleman
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99 views • August 01, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, describes how we can fight against masks, media lies, lockdowns, social distancing and the disappearance of cash.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
https://reclaimthenet.org/
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
https://reclaimthenet.org/
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