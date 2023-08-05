Climate Scam is a pretext to deliberately collapse the food supply, create chaos & panic by unelected globalists

Former US government insider, Marc Morano, summarises how unelected globalists are using the #ClimateScam as a pretext to deliberately collapse the food supply, so people will have no choice but to eat insects and lab-grown "meat".
"This is the intentional collapse of food, agriculture [and] energy... We are facing a situation where they're creating intentional chaos and scarcity, to force us to have to buy insects [and] lab-grown meat."
Watch the full video:
https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-global-war-on-farmers-and-push-to-eat-the-bugs-facts-matter-5416519?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media…
