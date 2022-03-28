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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1799 - Julie Eberly - Initial report
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30 views • March 28, 2022
Julie and her husband Ryan, parents to six children, were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their anniversary, when Ryan accidentally cut off Floyd’s car. Floyd responded by rolling down his window and firing several shots at their vehicle. Julie was struck and rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
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