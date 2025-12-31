The first glimpse of the famous Russian Oreshnik the mobile missile complex has officially entered combat service in Belarus an unusual nightmare, silencing all Western voices! “The Oreshnik system has entered combat duty in Belarus,” the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on December 30, 2025, showing the first footage of the Russian-made Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile, and the unit equipped with the system has been prepared in advance, moving through the forest area and the crew is wearing camouflage. A solemn ceremony was held in the Republic of Belarus for the deployment of a unit to combat duty, in order to complete the military ritual of changing the duty shift, the flag of the Strategic Missile Forces was raised. All conditions for combat duty and accommodation of Russian military personnel are currently being mastered in a new combat patrol area. Specialists in launch crews, signals, security and power supply, as well as drivers of missile system components are being retrained using modern training equipment before entering new combat duty in Belarus, near NATO territory!

As a reminder, the first satellite imagery captured the Yuzhmash Plant in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, where Oreshnik was first deployed in November 2024. Ukraine was warned an hour in advance of the Oreshnik's arrival, which traveled through the upper atmosphere and carried a non-nuclear warhead during the strike. As expected, the Oreshnik's warhead destroyed the interiors of the bunkers, roasting them, depriving Ukraine of a vital missile technology hub for its armed forces! Thus, today, the rules have changed forever, Belarus' "Oreshnik" missiles put NATO under punishment. Military analyst stated that Oreshnik has no counterpart on planet, invisible to air defense radars—practically impossible to intercept. "It's a mobile system, so it can be moved anywhere. Nobody else has anything like it," Viktor Litovkin explained.

If launched, the time it takes an Oreshnik with its speed of Mach 10, could reach a European capital from its launch pad! Media reports indicate that it is only 7 minutes and 20 seconds to Brussels, where NATO's largest headquarters is located, Kyiv; 1 minute and 51 seconds, Warsaw; 1 minute and 40 seconds, Berlin; 4 minutes and 10 seconds, Paris; 8 minutes, and to to London; 8 minutes and 30 seconds! Belarus confirms the system is now on combat duty, and this deployment strengthens Russian capabilities for targeting across Europe if necessary, amidst persistently high tensions with NATO.

