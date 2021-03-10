© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Henry: The Voice of the Revolution - Ep. 32 - The Smiths Of Liberty
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 10, 2021
Patrick Henry--the famous Patriot Orator and Voice of the Revolution--famously said "give me liberty or give me death". His charismatic oration was vital in moving the 13 Colonies forward to declare their independence and to guarantee for all future American's the Bill of Rights. Join us in this episode as we briefly look at his life and his Christian faith.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.