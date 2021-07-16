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Dr. Steve Turley: Europe REVOLTS Against Vaccine MANDATES!!!
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400 views • July 16, 2021
(July 16, 2021) Dr Steve Turley looks at many parts of Europe which are literally exploding in protest over COVID "vaccine" mandates. The COVID "vaccine" mandates are happening in the USA as well, but in a much different way.
Dr. Steve Turley's daily videos can be found here:
https://rumble.com/c/DrSteveTurley
Here are free employer and school legal disclosure forms for mandated Covid-19 injections:
https://home.solari.com/employer-school-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
Dr. Steve Turley's daily videos can be found here:
https://rumble.com/c/DrSteveTurley
Here are free employer and school legal disclosure forms for mandated Covid-19 injections:
https://home.solari.com/employer-school-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
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