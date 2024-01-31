Create New Account
False Flag Warning, Time to Sharpen Your Discernment and Gardening Skills
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

MAILBAG SHOW * 1.30.2024


WICKED RULING BY THE F.D.A. ALLOWS MEDICAL RESEARCH WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT

1-https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/12/21/2023-27935/institutional-review-board-waiver-or-alteration-of-informed-consent-for-minimal-risk-clinical


2-https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/fdas-new-rule-allows-medical-research-without-informed-consent


TONY BLAIR: "WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A WHOLE SLEW OF INJECTABLES"

https://twitter.com/StarkNakedBrief/status/1616040975096315906


W.H.O. BLAMES 'THE TRUTH' FOR SOVEREIGN NATIONS REJECTING SCAMDEMIC TREATY

https://www.thaimbc.com/2024/01/25/who-blames-fake-news-and-conspiracy-theories-as-sovereign-nations-reject-pandemic-treaty/


DID COVID SHOT KILL 14-YEAR-OLD WHO COLLAPSED AND DIED DURING BASKETBALL GAME?

https://breakingdigest.com/another-tragic-loss-14-year-old-girl-suddenly-collapses-and-dies-during-high-school-basketball-game/


BILL GATES: "NUMBER TWO WILL GET YOUR ATTENTION THIS TIME!?

https://twitter.com/5dme81/status/1698638282307858775


CARBON FOOTPRINT INFO


1-https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/01/240122140408.htm


2-https://web.archive.org/web/20240122203005/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/01/22/carbon-footprint-homegrown-food-allotment-increase/


WHA...? GROWING YOUR OWN VEGETABLES IS BAD FOR THE PLANET

https://off-guardian.org/2024/01/24/growing-your-own-vegetables-is-bad-for-the-planet/


WHY ARE EURO GOVNTS URGING THE STOCKPILING OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/why-are-european-governments-urging-citizens-stockpile-prescription/


