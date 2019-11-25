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Westpac faces fines over - money laundering Breaches !
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12 views • November 25, 2019
AUSTRAC's conscise statement of claim outlines the magnitude of the theoretical maximum fine Westpac could face.
"Westpac has contravened the act on over 23 million occasions, each contravention attracting a civil penalty between $17 million and $21 million," the regulator noted.
Assuming 23 million contraventions at the lower end of those maximum penalties, that amounts to a potential maximum fine of $391 trillion.
As highlighted in the Commonwealth Bank money laundering case, the actual penalty paid is likely to be much smaller — CBA was facing a theoretical maximum penalty of close to $1 trillion, but ended up settling with AUSTRAC for $700 million in penalties for 53,700 breaches.
"Westpac has contravened the act on over 23 million occasions, each contravention attracting a civil penalty between $17 million and $21 million," the regulator noted.
Assuming 23 million contraventions at the lower end of those maximum penalties, that amounts to a potential maximum fine of $391 trillion.
As highlighted in the Commonwealth Bank money laundering case, the actual penalty paid is likely to be much smaller — CBA was facing a theoretical maximum penalty of close to $1 trillion, but ended up settling with AUSTRAC for $700 million in penalties for 53,700 breaches.
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