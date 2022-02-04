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Daily Dose Episode 307 | The Ugly Truth
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70 views • February 04, 2022
Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 307 | The Ugly Truth
The ugly truth isn't for the feebleminded, but in order to address a problem, it first has to be acknowledged as a problem.
Josh details the news and events happening now in the world and connects them to everything unfolding in the global conspiracy.
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The ugly truth isn't for the feebleminded, but in order to address a problem, it first has to be acknowledged as a problem.
Josh details the news and events happening now in the world and connects them to everything unfolding in the global conspiracy.
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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