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John McCain Defended the Wrong America
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242 views • March 22, 2021
The nation is in deep morning over a man who has presided over the transformation of the United States into a Third-World country. Even his past sins of "racism" are now forgiven because he despised Donald Trump and wanted to "tear down walls." He is a true hero in the age of dispossession.
First posted to YouTube on August 28, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on August 28, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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