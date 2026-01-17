BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

♪ The Collapse Resistance Rising
wolfburg
wolfburg
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 1 day ago

(Verse 1) Steel ribs snapping under weight of the gray Where the skyline used to kiss the light of day The soot is heavy, a sulfurous shroud Choking out the sun, silencing the crowd Like the ghosts of Fukushima, frozen in the rust Our monuments of progress are turning into dust Heavy metals leaching where the river used to run The corporate legacy of everything we’ve done.

(Chorus) In the shadow of the crumbling, the spirit starts to wake Beneath the digital collar that they’re longing to break From the barren, seized farmland to the toxic haze We’re lighting up the center, setting history ablaze No more paper promises, no more hollow lies Just the fire in the dirt and the truth in our eyes.

(Verse 2) See the grid-lines flickering over the soil Holographic chains for the fruit of our toil They’ve mapped out the seeds, they’ve numbered the grain Centralized the hunger, monetized the rain Digital IDs and the CBDC A technocratic prison where the land used to be While the FDA watches as the topsoil dies Feeding us the poison with a smile and a prize.

(Chorus) In the shadow of the crumbling, the spirit starts to wake Beneath the digital collar that they’re longing to break From the barren, seized farmland to the toxic haze We’re lighting up the center, setting history ablaze No more paper promises, no more hollow lies Just the fire in the dirt and the truth in our eyes.

(Bridge)

Look down in the gutter, look deep in the clay The honest-weight silver is washin' the gray away The fiat is burning, the ledger is torn In the ruins of the temple, a new world is born It’s the most honest money, it’s the weight of the hand Reclaiming the value, reclaiming the land.

(Verse 3) At the heart of the wreckage, a flickering glow Where the herbalists gather and the old stories grow A defiance of warmth against industrial cold A story of healing that refuses to be sold It’s the detox of spirit, the herbalist’s flame Rising from the ashes, forgetting their name The organic community, the natural law The only true power that the architects saw.

(Outro) Cinematic dystopia, high-contrast soul We’re taking back the pieces to make the world whole The skyscraper falls, but the fire stays bright Patriots rising in the middle of the night. (The fire stays bright...) (In the middle of the night...) (Light it up.)

Keywords
upbeatpop-rock track featuring a brightjangly arrangement and energetic male vocal harmoniesthe instrumentationconsists of clean electric guitarswith a slight twanga melodic walking basslineand a steady drum kit with prominent tambourine accentsthe song structure transitions from a classic novelty-style vaudeville sectioncharacterized by a bouncy piano rhythmand theatrical vocal deliverythe tempo is a brisk 125 bpm in a major keyvocal performances include a lead tenor with a cleanyouthful and playful spoken-word interludesproduction is polished with a vintage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Ramon Tomey
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy