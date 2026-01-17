(Verse 1) Steel ribs snapping under weight of the gray Where the skyline used to kiss the light of day The soot is heavy, a sulfurous shroud Choking out the sun, silencing the crowd Like the ghosts of Fukushima, frozen in the rust Our monuments of progress are turning into dust Heavy metals leaching where the river used to run The corporate legacy of everything we’ve done.



(Chorus) In the shadow of the crumbling, the spirit starts to wake Beneath the digital collar that they’re longing to break From the barren, seized farmland to the toxic haze We’re lighting up the center, setting history ablaze No more paper promises, no more hollow lies Just the fire in the dirt and the truth in our eyes.



(Verse 2) See the grid-lines flickering over the soil Holographic chains for the fruit of our toil They’ve mapped out the seeds, they’ve numbered the grain Centralized the hunger, monetized the rain Digital IDs and the CBDC A technocratic prison where the land used to be While the FDA watches as the topsoil dies Feeding us the poison with a smile and a prize.



(Chorus) In the shadow of the crumbling, the spirit starts to wake Beneath the digital collar that they’re longing to break From the barren, seized farmland to the toxic haze We’re lighting up the center, setting history ablaze No more paper promises, no more hollow lies Just the fire in the dirt and the truth in our eyes.



(Bridge)



Look down in the gutter, look deep in the clay The honest-weight silver is washin' the gray away The fiat is burning, the ledger is torn In the ruins of the temple, a new world is born It’s the most honest money, it’s the weight of the hand Reclaiming the value, reclaiming the land.



(Verse 3) At the heart of the wreckage, a flickering glow Where the herbalists gather and the old stories grow A defiance of warmth against industrial cold A story of healing that refuses to be sold It’s the detox of spirit, the herbalist’s flame Rising from the ashes, forgetting their name The organic community, the natural law The only true power that the architects saw.



(Outro) Cinematic dystopia, high-contrast soul We’re taking back the pieces to make the world whole The skyscraper falls, but the fire stays bright Patriots rising in the middle of the night. (The fire stays bright...) (In the middle of the night...) (Light it up.)

