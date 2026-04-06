Crypto Legend Joby Weeks Speaks Out After Years Under House Arrest | Ep75 | Going Rogue w Lara Logan

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This crypto legend has been under house arrest for the past 5+ years without trial. Joby Weeks shares his journey from humble beginnings to entrepreneurial success in nutraceuticals and alternative currency. As with many other crypto pioneers, he found himself an enemy of the state. Subjected to harsh treatment and pretrial detention, Joby was coerced into a plea deal. Over five years later, the government still has not given him due process and his case remains unresolved. Joby is now speaking out publicly for the first time and his story may surprise you.
00:00:00 Government Cheats 97% Conviction Rate
00:09:27 Bitcoin Origins Wild West Crypto
00:16:55 Ethereum Hack Mining Revolution
00:21:26 Micronations Bitcoin Legal Tender
00:25:11 Ponzi Scheme Accusations No Victims
00:31:08 Federal Reserve Banking Cartel Exposed
00:37:23 Saint Kitts Passport Crypto Blocked Americans
00:41:35 Arrested Diesel Therapy Constitutional Violations
00:46:53 Billion Dollar Asset Seizure DOJ Crimes
00:52:08 Trump Bitcoin Deep State Lawfare
00:57:04 Six Years Pretrial Detention No Trial
01:05:31 Pardon Political Prisoner Fight For Freedom
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Learn more about Joby Weeks here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YATaGGO57o8&t=5s
Bitcoin, crypto fraud, DOJ abuse of power, pretrial detention, political prisoner, lawfare
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