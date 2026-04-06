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Crypto Legend Joby Weeks Speaks Out After Years Under House Arrest | Ep75 | Going Rogue w Lara Logan
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
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This crypto legend has been under house arrest for the past 5+ years without trial. Joby Weeks shares his journey from humble beginnings to entrepreneurial success in nutraceuticals and alternative currency. As with many other crypto pioneers, he found himself an enemy of the state. Subjected to harsh treatment and pretrial detention, Joby was coerced into a plea deal. Over five years later, the government still has not given him due process and his case remains unresolved. Joby is now speaking out publicly for the first time and his story may surprise you.




00:00:00 Government Cheats 97% Conviction Rate


00:09:27 Bitcoin Origins Wild West Crypto


00:16:55 Ethereum Hack Mining Revolution


00:21:26 Micronations Bitcoin Legal Tender


00:25:11 Ponzi Scheme Accusations No Victims


00:31:08 Federal Reserve Banking Cartel Exposed


00:37:23 Saint Kitts Passport Crypto Blocked Americans


00:41:35 Arrested Diesel Therapy Constitutional Violations


00:46:53 Billion Dollar Asset Seizure DOJ Crimes


00:52:08 Trump Bitcoin Deep State Lawfare


00:57:04 Six Years Pretrial Detention No Trial


01:05:31 Pardon Political Prisoner Fight For Freedom




Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Learn more about Joby Weeks here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YATaGGO57o8&t=5s




Bitcoin, crypto fraud, DOJ abuse of power, pretrial detention, political prisoner, lawfare




All music licensed via Artlist.io




https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep75

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arrestlara logangoing rogue
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