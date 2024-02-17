Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian forces captured in Avdeevka an officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
109 views
Published 21 hours ago

Russian forces captured in Avdeevka an officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (formerly “Azov”, recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation)


He said that his company came to cut the Russian Armed Forces in half, but was itself surrounded and only 2 platoons remained from the company.


He had to hide in a bunker at the railway station. They captured him there.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket