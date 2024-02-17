Russian forces captured in Avdeevka an officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (formerly “Azov”, recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation)
He said that his company came to cut the Russian Armed Forces in half, but was itself surrounded and only 2 platoons remained from the company.
He had to hide in a bunker at the railway station. They captured him there.
