Nicole interviewed CEO from A-Team, a rescue team from Norway

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https://gnews.org/post/p2647890
Nicole from NFSC interviewed CEO of A-Team, a rescue team from Norway. She introduced New Federal State of China to him and gave him the flag of NFSC. This CEO said he will raise the NFSC flag on June 4th , the Independence Day of NFSC, on top of the pole in Norway.