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The WAR WE ARE IN NOW FULLY EXPOSED
DARK$EID HOLORIME™ © ♫ ℗
DARK$EID HOLORIME™ © ♫ ℗
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191 views • August 23, 2023

this is the linchpin of COVID, media control, and the surveillance state. you need to be exposing this
THE WAR WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW FULLY EXPOSED https://www.bitchute.com/video/P8vLU9O1vc3b/?comment=CZuTkUhXcDbr4qr1Rikepxr4Iio7Bbyn0rWj

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dEuEauyPvDYe/

https://rumble.com/v3akfuu-the-war-we-are-in-right-now.html

THE Command Structure, and battle plan of the ENEMY. This needs to be shared far and wide. Now we get to see where the traitors within are.  As you can see this probably needs to go viral as soon as possible.
These policies have created an open-door policy at the courthouses and jails which is a HUGE contributor to Ohio staying in the top ten highest murder rates in the nation with Dayton itself getting the 5th highest rating for murder in America!
EVERYONE needs to keep an eye on these criminals [s]elected officials using your tax dollars to put your lives in danger, I found this out after my home was burglarized by a career criminal who has 105 arrests and multiple convictions for domestic violence, and 1 for cocaine possession while in state prison, the court sentenced him to 30 days drug treatment!!!!!!!!!!!!! So I did some research and found> https://www.mcohio.org/964/Office-of-Strategic-Initiatives do a search for "office of strategic initiatives and look at the results! they are in your schools and everywhere violating the law and your rights!
And don't be fooled by the mainstream news reporting pretending that they have turned a new leaf on COVID-19 and the election. They are doing the polar opposite behind your back>> https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/whitewashing-slavery-in-us-schools-will-teach-students-anti-blackness/ar-AA1fdpEz?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=d2142becef0946568731beed9eb0fdda&ei=10 https://www2.montgomeryschoolsmd.org/departments/technology/ https://www2.montgomeryschoolsmd.org/departments/technology/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/haley-carretta-a3ba0a10a/ they are literally everywhere right under your nose>>> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=county+office+of+strategic+initiatives&atb=v369-1&ia=web

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humanitysurveillancemedicalcrimestyrannyofficeagainststrategicinitiatives
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