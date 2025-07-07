How Can I Keep My Baby Home? Twitter/X Space

Sunday Morning Live Twitter Space 6 July 2025





In this episode, I address the concerns around declining birth rates and their societal implications, emphasizing the need to focus on personal choices regarding family. I debunk the divorce statistic myth, advising men on how to reduce their risk through careful partner selection and conflict resolution strategies. We explore the importance of risk assessment in relationships, the impact of societal narratives on women, and the benefits of marriage for men’s mental health and financial success. Ultimately, I encourage listeners to critically evaluate their choices and engage in meaningful conversations about relationships and personal responsibility.





