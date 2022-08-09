FULL SHOW: Democrats Admit Biden Is A Disaster; Beg Him Not To Run In 2024

After weeks of being hidden from the public, the Democrats finally let Biden out in public, only to immediately regret it. He coughs all over the place during a closed press conference, then goes out to make a speech in Kentucky where he said nonsensical things before sniffing and groping women. Meanwhile, the giant money laundering operation in Ukraine may be coming to an end as Taiwan becomes the foreign policy focus, but that won’t stop our criminal politicians from making once last billion dollar theft from the circumstances. The FBI and CNN are now admitting that the Biden’s are under criminal investigation, but to what ends? Horrifying numbers continue to come in on covid vaccine related deaths. Owen Shroyer covers the rest of the latest breaking news as well.