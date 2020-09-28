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God is not Mocked
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53 views • September 28, 2020
Gal 6:7
Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Warning America of soon coming judgment. Confronting sin, naming the sins: abortion, homosex, fornication, adultery, pedophilia. Calling the church to repentance. Civil war, Un Invasion, forced poison vaccinations, the mark of the Beast.
Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Warning America of soon coming judgment. Confronting sin, naming the sins: abortion, homosex, fornication, adultery, pedophilia. Calling the church to repentance. Civil war, Un Invasion, forced poison vaccinations, the mark of the Beast.
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