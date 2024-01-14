TODAY LAVA ! In Iceland, New Massive Volcanic Eruption - near Grindavík

TODAY ! In Iceland, new Massive Volcanic Eruption near Grindavík.

Lava is coming from the North. Grindavík is a fishing town on the Southern Peninsula of Iceland, not far from Þorbjörn, a tuya. It is one of the few towns with a harbour on this coast. Most of the inhabitants work in the fishing industry. The Blue Lagoon, Grindavík's premiere attraction, is located 5 kilometres from the town centre.



