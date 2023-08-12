Create New Account
Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith IS The Deep State | SEKULOW
Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith IS The Deep State| American Center for Law and Justice


At the ACLJ, we’re peeling back Deep State corruption, layer by layer. Special Counsel Jack Smith, the man put in charge of prosecuting former President Donald Trump, played a massive role in an IRS scandal targeting conservatives. Smith actually worked hand-in-hand with Lois Lerner.


