Matthew 24:3 What shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

The Apostles asked Christ:"what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?"Christ told them about the coming war, the destruction of the Temple, the fall of Jerusalem, to flee to the Mountains with many other things and he also declared:Matthew 24:27 For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.Psalm 135:7He causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the earth; he maketh lightnings for the rain; he bringeth the wind out of his treasuries.Psalm 77:17 The clouds poured out water: the skies sent out a sound: thine arrows also went abroad.18 The voice of thy thunder was in the heaven: the lightnings lightened the world: the earth trembled and shook.During the time of Christ, Folks always associated Lightning with Rain, they depended on the Outpourings for planting and Harvesting.Jeremiah 5:24Neither say they in their heart, Let us now fear the Lord our God, that giveth rain, both the former and the latter, in his season: he reserveth unto us the appointed weeks of the harvest.In our time, Lightning or rain does not mean much to us, we go to the grocery store to buy food. On the other hand, lightning foretelling the coming Rain was very important to the Jewish People, it was a matter of Survival for themselves and for their flock.Zechariah 10:1Ask ye of the Lord rain in the time of the latter rain; so the Lord shall make bright clouds, and give them showers of rain, to every one grass in the field.In the Epistle of James, the second coming of Christ is directly associated not only with Rain but also with the Harvest:James 5:7Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.8 Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh.Hosea 6:3Then shall we know, if we follow on to know the Lord: his going forth is prepared as the morning; and he shall come unto us as the rain, as the latter and former rain unto the earth.In the Land of Israel, after planting, the former Rain or first Rain was important for the Seeds' Germination and the initial Growth of the Crop. The Latter Rain was also important for the plants to reach the final stage of growth, in order to yield much grain and be ready for the harvest.Joel 2:23Be glad then, ye children of Zion, and rejoice in the Lord your God: for he hath given you the former rain moderately, and he will cause to come down for you the rain, the former rain, and the latter rain in the first month.In Revelation, the Apostle John saw Christ coming on a Cloud with a Sickle to harvest "the Earth".Revelation 14:14And I looked, and behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man, having on his head a golden crown, and in his hand a sharp sickle.15 And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to him that sat on the cloud, Thrust in thy sickle, and reap: for the time is come for thee to reap; for the harvest of the earth is ripe.After the Crucifixion of Christ in Jerusalem, Pentecost was the first rain or former rain that allowed the seed of the Gospel to grow in the Early Church. The Religious Leaders of that Time persecuted the Church. In 70 AD, the Temple was destroyed and Jerusalem fell. After fleeing to the Mountains, the Church returned to Jerusalem and grew through out the Holy Land for a 1000 Years. This was the Latter Rain of the Second Coming of Christ and the Harvest of "the Earth".John 12:24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.25 He that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal.1 Corinthians 1537 And that which thou sowest, thou sowest not that body that shall be, but bare grain, it may chance of wheat, or of some other grain:38 But God giveth it a body as it hath pleased him, and to every seed his own body.144,000 Martyrs were harvested in the Land of Israel (the Earth) during the Millennium Reign that started after the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD.Make sure to read this very important Study on Brighteon:Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of IsraelJob 38:34 Canst thou lift up thy voice to the clouds, that abundance of waters may cover thee?35 Canst thou send lightnings, that they may go and say unto thee, Here we are?Related Studies posted on Brigheon:Second Coming of Christ, exact Timing in RevelationRevelation 14:15 The time is come for thee to reap, for the Harvest of the Earth is ripe