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Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Retweets: 'F*** Trump's National Day of Prayer'
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5 views • March 18, 2020
03-16-2020 - CBN News
President Trump's proclamation naming Sunday, March 15 as a national day of prayer invited all faiths to participate in asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength.
By Patrick Goodenough | March 16, 2020
Catholic League president Bill Donohue wrote Monday to House Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), urging the committee to reprimand Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for retweeting a Twitter post which said, in part, “F**k a National day of prayer.”
Source: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/march/congresswoman-rashida-tlaib-retweets-f-trumps-national-day-of-prayer-to-her-social-media-followers
Source: https://cnsnews.com/blog/patrick-goodenough/catholic-league-house-ethics-committee-reprimand-rep-tlaib-obscene-assault
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President Trump's proclamation naming Sunday, March 15 as a national day of prayer invited all faiths to participate in asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength.
By Patrick Goodenough | March 16, 2020
Catholic League president Bill Donohue wrote Monday to House Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), urging the committee to reprimand Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for retweeting a Twitter post which said, in part, “F**k a National day of prayer.”
Source: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/march/congresswoman-rashida-tlaib-retweets-f-trumps-national-day-of-prayer-to-her-social-media-followers
Source: https://cnsnews.com/blog/patrick-goodenough/catholic-league-house-ethics-committee-reprimand-rep-tlaib-obscene-assault
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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