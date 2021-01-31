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Canadian COVID Wedding! You Are Invited!
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70 views • January 31, 2021
Canadian COVID Wedding.... You are Invited! COVID Wedding includes limited number of persons, 6-foot distance seating, parents on both sides Zoomed on screen to attend (unable to attend due to travel restrictions), Live Streamed to many guests (unable to attend due to travel restrictions and/or limited number of guests), at least 3 languages present: English and French and Spanish. Masked photographer. Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, January 30, 2021.
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