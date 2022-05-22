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NINOS CORNER-Juan O Savin - America Will Rise From The Depths Of Hell 5-20-22?
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76 views • May 22, 2022
PROJECT CAMELOT, [5/21/2022 7:21 PM]
IN THIS JUAN O SAVIN INTERVIEW BY NINO ...Juan is asked whether this rumor is true: that right now the supreme court justices are reviewing whether or not Trump should be reinstated! And Juan does not say it's true but just says if its true and it could be ...then the justices are leaking info and that is 'not allowed' ...https://www.bitchute.com/video/gfg8EVMuzvg4/
PROJECT CAMELOT, [5/21/2022 7:22 PM]
this would seem major to me...leak or not someone is talking.
IN THIS JUAN O SAVIN INTERVIEW BY NINO ...Juan is asked whether this rumor is true: that right now the supreme court justices are reviewing whether or not Trump should be reinstated! And Juan does not say it's true but just says if its true and it could be ...then the justices are leaking info and that is 'not allowed' ...https://www.bitchute.com/video/gfg8EVMuzvg4/
PROJECT CAMELOT, [5/21/2022 7:22 PM]
this would seem major to me...leak or not someone is talking.
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