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Ottawa, ON—On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Christian Heritage Party Leader, Rod Taylor, held a press conference on the topic of: “C-9, the Threat to Freedom and the Loss of Canada’s Unique Identity.”
In it, he points out the dangers in Bill C-9, including economic dangers as well as social dangers. He called on MPs to vote against the bill and—if the bill passes 3rd reading—he called on senators to block this wicked piece of legislation.
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