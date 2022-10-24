Protests erupt across EU over soaring inflation while bloc’s leaders avoid taking responsibility

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RT
October 23, 2022
The EU has seen a number of protests this week, as people took to city streets to express anger over the rising cost of living and their governments’ response to the crisis. RT contributor Rachel Marsden takes a look at the latest moves by Western politicians that triggered the outrage.
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