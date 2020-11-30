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Police for Freedom: Spanish Police Rise Up Against "Covid" Lies & Mandates, Saying No to Masks, Forced Vaccines & Crimes Against Humanity
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58 views • November 30, 2020
See more on this protest here: https://truthcomestolight.com/police-for-freedom-spain/
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dawn of Peace YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://dawnofpeace.org
Original title:Marching with Policias por la Libertad in Valencia
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dawn of Peace YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://dawnofpeace.org
Original title:Marching with Policias por la Libertad in Valencia
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