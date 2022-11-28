Chinese Americans Make Their Voices Heard In Protest

https://gnews.org/articles/535133
Summary：On November 20, 2022, fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China around the world, under the protection of the constitutions of respective countries, spontaneously participated in peaceful protests against the law firms of Paul Hastings and law firm O'Melveny. These law firms have represented the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s overseas entities to perform targeted discriminatory judicial stalking of overseas dissidents against the CCP. The fellow fighters were protesting against the abusive and unlawful issuance of restraining orders by Luke Despins, a lawyer at Paul Hastings, who has committed a serious breach of professional conduct. As of November 25, the global protests had lasted six days.
