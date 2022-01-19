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UK Lifting Covid Restrictions! Stew Peters and CMS payouts, Dr. Carrie Madaj on Monoclonal Antibodies safety.
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323 views • January 19, 2022
Epoch TV. Hemoragic fever in China!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-q-biden-has-his-worst-week_4217111.html
UK Covid restrictions being lifted.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1550668/covid-news-england-restrictions-end-boris-johnson
Mercola: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/19/pandemic-narrative-undergoes-radical-u-turn.aspx
Stew peters: Dr. Vliet exposes CMS Covid pay out to hospitals: https://rumble.com/vss4yi-receipts-hospitals-paid-to-kill-providers-incentivized-by-feds-to-murder-co.html
Diamond Huanga Tonga Volcano.:
https://youtu.be/3awpX1GHjis
Facts matter with Roman : Columbia under Marxist infiltration and attack!
Colombian Senator Exposes Communist Guerrilla Plot in the Americas
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/columbian-senator-exposes-communist-guerrilla-plot-in-the-americas_4215899.html
Corey Digs, Pfizer and FDA Corruption...: https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/pfizer-fda-corruption-lethal-batches-and-autopsies-reveal-covid-19-jab-genocide/
38,000 Canada Truckers Quit.https://www.bitchute.com/video/TO5drX1oCHUg/
Canadian Trucker gets hassled about vaccine status: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OrUn1vNoCFLS/
Robert Sepehr: Tartarian Empire disappeared! https://youtu.be/y7cwDR0YYek
DeSantis Labels Federal Government as human smugglers: https://youtu.be/ulAUIFguJbk
Carrie Madej: monoclonal antibody bodies: https://rumble.com/vsfchw-dr.-carrie-madej-issues-shocking-warning-about-monoclonal-antibodies.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-q-biden-has-his-worst-week_4217111.html
UK Covid restrictions being lifted.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1550668/covid-news-england-restrictions-end-boris-johnson
Mercola: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/19/pandemic-narrative-undergoes-radical-u-turn.aspx
Stew peters: Dr. Vliet exposes CMS Covid pay out to hospitals: https://rumble.com/vss4yi-receipts-hospitals-paid-to-kill-providers-incentivized-by-feds-to-murder-co.html
Diamond Huanga Tonga Volcano.:
https://youtu.be/3awpX1GHjis
Facts matter with Roman : Columbia under Marxist infiltration and attack!
Colombian Senator Exposes Communist Guerrilla Plot in the Americas
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/columbian-senator-exposes-communist-guerrilla-plot-in-the-americas_4215899.html
Corey Digs, Pfizer and FDA Corruption...: https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/pfizer-fda-corruption-lethal-batches-and-autopsies-reveal-covid-19-jab-genocide/
38,000 Canada Truckers Quit.https://www.bitchute.com/video/TO5drX1oCHUg/
Canadian Trucker gets hassled about vaccine status: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OrUn1vNoCFLS/
Robert Sepehr: Tartarian Empire disappeared! https://youtu.be/y7cwDR0YYek
DeSantis Labels Federal Government as human smugglers: https://youtu.be/ulAUIFguJbk
Carrie Madej: monoclonal antibody bodies: https://rumble.com/vsfchw-dr.-carrie-madej-issues-shocking-warning-about-monoclonal-antibodies.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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