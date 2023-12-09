RealNewsChannel.com
First Infowars host and popular conservative Owen Shroyer was released from an Oakdale, Louisiana prison Friday morning after two months of incarceration for violating speech crimes! Illeagal Imagrants Get paid to invade while Americans suffer. Imagrants being recruted by Biden Regime to enslave us! Ivy league promotes Genoside! Beware of the Trogen Horse of "Government Intervention"! And so much More!
Extended Report;
https://www.realnewschannel.com/infowars-reporter-owen-shroyer-is-free-bidens-impeachment-proceeding-but-not-soon-enough/
Source links:
https://www.realnewschannel.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/breaking-owen-shroyer-is-free-jailed-infowars-reporter/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-illegals-thank-biden-as-they-cross-us-border/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-12-08-cognitive-cleansing-censorship-of-truthful-voices-paved-the-way-to-train-ai-systems-to-lie-and-destroy.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/arizona-sheriff-mark-lamb-every-illegal-alien-crossing/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/college-professor-higher-education-has-become-threat-america/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/speaker-johnson-announces-biden-impeachment-inquiry-vote-be/
https://100percentfedup.com/biden-administration-threatens-to-withhold-lunch-money-from-schools-that-dont-push-progressive-ideology-policies/https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6570c66811af0259c0d6caaahttps://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=656fdab211af0259c0d360c9https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6570c66811af0259c0d6caaahttps://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=65710f7511af0259c0dda6b8
Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.