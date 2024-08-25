BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Georgia Tech Shocks No. 10 Florida State with Last-Second Field Goal
ishuparus
ishuparus
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 8 months ago

In a thrilling college football showdown, Georgia Tech pulled off a stunning upset against No. 10 Florida State, clinching the victory with a last-second field goal. The Yellow Jackets showcased their resilience and determination, overcoming the odds to secure a memorable win. The game was a nail-biter from start to finish, with both teams battling for dominance, but it was Georgia Tech's clutch performance in the final moments that sealed the deal. This victory will be remembered as one of the biggest upsets of the season in the ACC.

Keywords
georgia techupsetcollege footballyellow jacketsfootball gameaccflorida statefield goalseminoleslast-second kick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy