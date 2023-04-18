Part 1 - BANNED ON RUMBLE - what do irish genetics have to do with AI? slavic genes?

Thank you for enjoying content uploaded by [email protected]

please put a note in the chat below if you'd like to see this signed

description from you tube and link below:

liz truss article, irish expra gene for ai computer direct interface, illuminati losing game, mysterious death reptillian *(involvement) VICTIM NEAR BASE AND MORE....link/source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZelbZpoPN0

