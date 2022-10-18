FrequencyWear Conscious Clothing, 100% Organic Cotton Apparel By Lightstar

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It's here...it's finally here...my brand new FrequencyWear Apparel line is now available. 👕Conscious Eco-friendly Clothing that activates is now at your fingertips. Literally! I am launching a few different design collections which I'll share all of them in this video. You are all going to just flip over this clothing, and there is something for everyone! The initial launch is all Unisex fashion sizes, so it will be able to fit most everyone out there, but size charts are available. Choose from short and long sleeve T-shirts, Hoodies, Baseball Tees, and even a beautiful Tie-Dye option! Yay! And, there are lots of colors to choose from. Enjoy the video, and click on the link below to visit the main FrequencyWear launch page for more information and shopping links! Angel Love to All! 💜 Lightstar
👕 ORGANIC FREQUENCYWEAR APPAREL:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...
🖼️ ECO ART PRINTS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ec...
🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce...
✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...
MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr...
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44...
🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/
DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...
VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreat...
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...
JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...
🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or.