Retreating In Donbass, Ukrainian Army Threatened By Russian Attacks On Southern Front

Russian forces continue constant strikes in Ukrainian rear regions, destroying military infrastructure and thwarting the delivery of military equipment to the front. As a result, the ongoing strikes in the rear support Russian advances in different directions in the Donbass.

On the night of July 24, Russian strikes continued for several hours.

According to local reports, a military airfield and other military facilities in Krivy Rih came under another Russian attack.

Another military airfield was reportedly struck in the Poltava region.

A series of devastating Russian strikes destroyed targets in the southern Odessa region. At least eight loud explosions thundered in the Izmail port on the Danube River, where the Ukrainian military is transferring weapons from NATO. The affected targets included the port infrastructure, the local repair plant, trucks with fuel, etc.

Large explosions thundered at Ukrainian military facilities in the Mykolaiv region. The first wave of strikes was launched in the afternoon of July 23. At night, Russian strikes continued. Another depot with military equipment was reportedly destroyed in the local port. A large fire with a prolonged secondary detonation was filmed at the Voznesensk military airfield.

The Russian military does not stop pounding Ukrainian military reserves in the war-torn eastern regions. Another series of strikes targeted Ukrainian forces throughout the Kharkiv region.

More Russian strikes were reported near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Pounding the Ukrainian rear, the Russian army is advancing on the frontlines.

On July 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the full control of the village of Ivano-Darievka located southeast of the large Ukrainian stronghold in Seversk. The Russian army is advancing on the city from several directions. Over the past day, Russian forces largely expanded their zone of control north of Razdolovka and approached Vyemka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops entered Sinkovka, having grinded down the Ukrainian defense north of the village in prolonged battles.

The frontlines are also moving in the south. According to preliminary reports, Russian forces finally approached the strategically important road between Ugledar and Mariinka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are desperately fighting trying to hold control of their positions along the road.

To the north, the Russian army is close to taking full control of the last Ukrainian stronghold on the outskirts of Donetsk, the town of Krasnogorovka. Amid Russian advances on the streets, Ukrainian forces retreat to the northwest across the river.

The Ukrainian military is also threatened by a possible Russian offensive on the southern frontlines. According to Ukrainian intelligence, to date, a large grouping of about 90 thousand servicemen has accumulated in the Zaporozhye region, while the transfer of additional forces is still ongoing. The same is happening in the neighboring Kherson region. However, no signs of preparations for a possible offensive have been detected in this direction so far.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/