'Michelle Obama LOSES IT as Rally Fans PROTEST Kamala

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Michelle Obama LOSE IT at Kamala Harris' rally as she descends into shaming and guilting people into voting for Kamala Harris. The days of tactfulness and being the party that rises above the toxicity in politics are over. To make matters worse Kamala Harris got booed again! She had to stop her speech. It use to be that Donald Trump was the one who was trying to scare people with dangerous rhetoric. Well it seems that the tables have turned. The problem is that Undecided Voters, Swing Voters, and Independents overwhelmingly condemn this messaging from the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris.