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I am Canadian! We are tired of being silent!
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90 views • November 21, 2020
The voices of Canada being heard across Canada in a succinct way. Hopefully those not awake find this video and start to see what's really going on before it is to late. Foreign individuals are taking over this great country and Trudeau is helping them achieve it. It's time to wake up people and take our country back. NOW!
Credit - DeniseInCanada on YT
Credit - DeniseInCanada on YT
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